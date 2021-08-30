6,313 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 848.1% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $354.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

