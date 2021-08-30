6,544 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

NYSE:HOG opened at $39.50 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

