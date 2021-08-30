6,581 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.3% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 67,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 304,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

