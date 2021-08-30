7,411 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,845,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $39.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

