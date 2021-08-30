$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to report sales of $756.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.50 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

RXT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.21. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

