8,132 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.73 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

