$9.46 EPS Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report earnings of $9.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.47. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,703.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

MRNA opened at $382.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.07. Moderna has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,464,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.