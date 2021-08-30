904 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

NYSE:EFX opened at $266.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.13. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $269.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

