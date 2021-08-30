A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report $845.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $864.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $818.10 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.68. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,427,000 after purchasing an additional 154,337 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

