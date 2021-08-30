Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $124.59. 4,094,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,791. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

