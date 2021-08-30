AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.72. 98,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,628,872. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

