ABM Industries’ (ABM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ABM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an add rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.