Absci Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci’s (NASDAQ:ABSI) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Absci had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Absci’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABSI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

ABSI opened at $19.80 on Monday. Absci has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

In other Absci news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

