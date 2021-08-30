Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,224 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACEL. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 40.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 645,504 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

ACEL stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,948 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

