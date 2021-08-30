Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

ADUS stock opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth $6,115,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

