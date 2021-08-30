Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,599.86 ($33.97).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LON ADM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,658 ($47.79). The stock had a trading volume of 271,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,643. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,371.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court bought 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

