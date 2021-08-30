Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.11. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

