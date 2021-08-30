Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
