Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTF. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 57,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.37 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

