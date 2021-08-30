Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 23,664 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,664 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.