Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 129.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Fastly stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,688 shares of company stock worth $7,433,894. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

