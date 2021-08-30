Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,183 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

