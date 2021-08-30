Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,658 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

BRSP stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

