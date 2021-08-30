Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huntsman by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 60,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.