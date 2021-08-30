Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

