Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $125,000 in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $17.51 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.