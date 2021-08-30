Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global stock opened at $104.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,421. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

