Advisors Asset Management Inc. Takes $93,000 Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.18.

