Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 826.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 36,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. Research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.