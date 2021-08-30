Aeternity (AE) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $48.90 million and $4.51 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,415,841 coins and its circulating supply is 342,594,898 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

