Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 4,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,555,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

