Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $120.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $82.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $30.40 on Monday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 992,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,738. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after buying an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

