Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $120.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $82.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.
AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $30.40 on Monday, reaching $98.30. The company had a trading volume of 992,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,738. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $146.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
