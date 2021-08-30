Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,566 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $450,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

AFL stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.37. 41,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.68. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

