Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.47

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 11344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agenus by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 200.0% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in Agenus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 306,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agenus by 78.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Agenus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

