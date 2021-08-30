Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,903. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$69.14 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.93. The firm has a market cap of C$17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

