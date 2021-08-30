Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Million

Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report sales of $2.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $370,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 581.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 million to $7.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.29 million, with estimates ranging from $19.83 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,248 shares of company stock worth $132,743. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $459.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

