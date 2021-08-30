Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

