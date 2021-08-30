Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 219.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares during the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities comprises 4.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $86,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

AQN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 93,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,244. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

