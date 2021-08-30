Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,718,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,811,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.13. The company has a market cap of $433.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

