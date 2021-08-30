Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 330,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,834,344 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.81.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

