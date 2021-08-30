Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.41 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $578,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,928 shares of company stock worth $12,187,124 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

