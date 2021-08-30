Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,270 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $844.23 million, a P/E ratio of 183.62 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.54.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.