Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of InterDigital worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

In related news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

