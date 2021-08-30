Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG opened at $48.37 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $97,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 16,495 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $804,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CG. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.