Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,439 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.78. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.