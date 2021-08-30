Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,439 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in SAP by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SAP opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.78. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
