Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,400 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $36,587,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $18,142,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $53.85 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.