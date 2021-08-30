Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Position Lessened by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,969 shares of company stock valued at $697,173. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $24.76. 19,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,719. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.08. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

