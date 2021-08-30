Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

