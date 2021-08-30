Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $668.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

