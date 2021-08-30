Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $178.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.37. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $113.56 and a 12-month high of $178.67.

